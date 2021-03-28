Augustana’s Tanner Brown Tosses Perfect Game

College baseball has been a welcomed site this Spring and Augustana baseball had a historic day on Saturday.

Augustana junior pitcher Tanner Brown tossed a perfect game for the Vikings as they defeated Minot State 4-0 on Saturday.

Augie would end up splitting the doubleheader on Saturday, losing the second game 8-5 to Minot.

Heading into action on Sunday, Augustana baseball is 8-3 on the season and 4-3 in NSIC play.

For more information on Augustana baseball, their roster, and news surrounding the entire Augustana Athletic Department, you can visit their website.