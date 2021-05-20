Augustana’s Kirkeby-Over Stadium to Have New Turf Installed

Augustana University will provide another upgrade for student-athletes as the football stadium will receive new turf.

It's hard to believe that Kirkeby-Over Stadium has been up and running going on 12 years but, for the first time, the playing surface will be receiving a facelift. Augustana has announced that Jim Heinitz Field will have new turf installed prior to the upcoming 2021 fall season.

Mammoth Sports Construction will provide and install the new playing surface at Augustana. The company has an impressive resume including turf at Bill Synder Stadium at Kansas State, Memorial Stadium at Nebraska, the practice facility at Ohio State, and the new Dacotah Bank Stadium in Aberdeen.

The new turf was privately funded through Augustana University with a special "turf war." The FieldTurf system is built with safety, durability, and aesthetics as its main focuses.

Augustana will have its old turf removed this week and installation of the new turf will begin right after. The Vikings are scheduled to begin the fall season on Saturday, September 4 when they host Minot State. Augustana will also host MSU Moorhead, Upper Iowa, Winona State, and Southwest Minnesota State as part of their 2021 home schedule this season.

More information about the brand new turf and ticket information for the upcoming season can be found through Augustana University.