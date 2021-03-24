Augustana University's Dave Krauth has another honor to add to his career record book as he was named as a finalist for National Coach of the Year.

Krauth just completed his 32nd year as head coach of the Augustana women's basketball program and led the Vikings to an NSIC South Division Championship and a 12-5 overall record. His success this season led to him being named NSIC South Division Coach of the Year back in February.

Now his accomplishments have gone a little bit further. Krauth was named as one of eight finalists for the United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year award. He was the only coach from the NSIC that was selected as a finalist for the award.

The other finalists for the 2021 award were:

Jennifer Banker, Daemen College

Amy Eagan, Drury University

Tianni Kelly, University of Charleston

Kevin Pederson, Lander University

Deandra Schirmer, Valdosta State University

Reid Takatsuka, Hawaii Pacific University

Lora Westling, Western Colorado University

During the 2021 season, Krauth picked up his 650th win at Augustana with his team's victory over Upper Iowa on January 29th. He also secured 1,000 total wins between his high school and college coaching careers against Sioux Falls on February 12.

Amy Eagan was named as the official winner of the 2021 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year. Eagan led Drury to an NCAA Division II semifinal appearance and a 23-1 record in her first season at Drury.

Courtesy: Augustana University, Ozarks Independent