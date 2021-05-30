Augustana’s Amazing Season Comes to an End at NCAA Championship

The Augustana Vikings softball team had an amazing year and they fell just short of winning yet another championship.

On Saturday morning, Augie defeated Grand Valley State 13-2 to advance to the night game against one of the nation's best as well.

Unfortunately, Augustana fell on Saturday 9-4 to West Texas A&M and were eliminated from the NCAA Championship in Denver, CO.

The Vikings fell in a 4-0 hole after the second inning but cut the deficit in half after the fourth inning.

But after trading runs in the fifth, West Texas A&M blew the game open with a four-run sixth and Augie wasn't able to climb back.

West Texas A&M has advanced to the final series with the win over Augustana.

Regardless of the outcome on Saturday, Augustana has to be proud of the way they defended their title.

Heading into the 2021 season, Augustana was considered the defending National Champions after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Augustana softball team, their roster, and news surrounding their program, you can visit their website.