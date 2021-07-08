Augustana Wrestling to Battle North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon

Another big college event is coming to the Sanford Pentagon as Augustana and North Dakota State will take the mat this December.

Augustana and North Dakota State will dual on December 4th at the Sanford Pentagon. The event will begin at 2:00 PM. This will mark the first appearance at the Pentagon for the Augustana wrestling program.

This won't be the first meeting between the two schools. Augie and NDSU participated in a dual in Fargo as part of the 2019-20 season with a Bison 32-9 victory. The two schools were scheduled to meet again in the 2020-21 season, however, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the third year in a row that Coach Kish (NDSU) has agreed to wrestle us. Unfortunately last year, it was canceled due to Covid,” said Reitmeier (Augustana head coach). “We are excited to have the chance to wrestle a strong Division I team. It is always exciting to wrestle a Division I team as tough as NDSU but being able to wrestle them at a facility like the Pentagon makes it really special. Thank you to Sanford and NDSU. The team is really looking forward to this dual and the atmosphere that the Pentagon brings.”

 

North Dakota State's wrestling program is a member of the Big 12 conference. During its time in the Big 12, NDSU has finished fifth or better at the conference tournament six times.

Augustana wrestling participates in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as a Division-II institution. Last year, the Vikings finished fourth at the NCAA Super Region 5 Tournament.

Tickets for the event will be put on sale at a later date through the Sanford Pentagon. More information about the dual and both teams can be found here.

