Augustana Women Split Opening Weekend, USF Games Cancelled

After being picked second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) preseason women's basketball poll, the Augustana University Vikings came out on fire for their first game of the 2021 season. On Saturday night hosting MSU Moorhead, the Vikings would see all five starters score in double figures in the 83-65 win.

Led by sophomore Aislinn Duffy's 20 points, Augustana would also get solid performances from Hannah Mitby, Lauren Sees, Izzy Van Veldhizen, and Jennifer Aadland.

In game-2 Sunday the Dragons would turn it around as they were led by Nicole Brown's 17 points to win 71-66.

Augustana stays at home this weekend and will play the Mavericks of Minnesota State Friday and Saturday, January 8 and 9 at the Sanford Pentagon.

For the University of Sioux Falls women, games against the University of Mary were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. According to the NSIC guidelines those games will not be rescheduled.

USF has announced that their next scheduled games this weekend at Upper Iowa will be played Saturday and Sunday.