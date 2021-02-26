Augustana Women 4th QT Propels NSIC Tournament Win

If you spent your Thursday afternoon watching or listening to the first round of the NSIC Sanford-Health Postseason Tournament then it was time well spent as the Augustana Women's Basketball Team came away with a first-round win over MSU Moorhead.

Leading by one point at the half, the top seed NSIC South Division Lady Vikings fell behind in the third frame. But what a show in the fourth period as Augie exploded with a 26-7 run led by Junior Vishe’ Rabb who would total 20 points on the day for the 77-63 quarter-final win.

More double-digit scoring from Augustana came from Lauren Sees and Aislinn Duffy with 14 each.

The win for the NSIC South Division Coach of the Year Dave Krauth moves the Vikings to 12-4 and will now play the winner of the Minnesota State/St. Cloud State game Saturday at 1:00 PM. The Mavericks and Huskies play today at 1:00 PM as the Sanford Pentagon. You can listen to the game with Jeff Fylling on KXRB FM.

In the first game of the NSIC Tournament, Minnesota Duluth advances with a 78-64 win over the University of Sioux Falls. USF finishes the year 8-5.

And in the men's contest Augustana took Northern State to overtime but faded away as the Wolves win 87-84.