Augustana vs St. Cloud State in NSIC Tournament

After outscoring Winona State 19-4 in the first two games of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Championship baseball tournament, the #19 Augustana Vikings begin round two tonight.

The Vikings (33-9) will host the St. Cloud Huskies (22-12) at Karras Park beginning at 6:00 PM. This begins a four-team, double-elimination format featuring the four winners of last weekend's Opening Round matchups. The winner seals an automatic bid into the regional tournament hosted by Central Missouri.

Augustana, fortunately, has come through the season so far without any cancellations due to COVID-19. However, St. Cloud has seen eight of its games canceled.

Get our free mobile app

Vikings' pitching has been outstanding with all-conference team selections Ryan Jares and Max Steffens. Matt Osterberg of St. Cloud is the ace for the Huskies.

The other matchup features No. 13 Minnesota State vs Minnesota-Crookston (1).