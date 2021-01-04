Good news Augustana fans! The Augustana Vikings have announced that they will allow a limited number of fans to attend upcoming basketball games at the Sanford Pentagon.

Augustana will now allow about 20% capacity into the Sanford Pentagon for this upcoming weekend's women's games against Minnesota State. This would allow for approximately 640 fans to attend the games at the Pentagon.

This is a change from an announcement from last December when Augustana made the decision to not allow the general public to attend games. With the Sanford Pentagon providing a safe environment, and with local health guidance, Augustana will now move forward with hosting fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Augustana will sell single-game tickets starting on Thursday at 10:00 AM. A-Club members will have a presale opportunity to access tickets before the general public. All fans that attend are to wear a mask at all times unless actively drinking or eating.

All seating will be reserved and in pods of two or four seats. There will be no general admission seating at all throughout the facility. Single-game tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth, and free to children under the age of three.

More information on how to join the A-Club for presale opportunities, purchasing tickets, COVID-19 protocols, and more can be found through the Augustana Vikings.

Source: Augustana Vikings