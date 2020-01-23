Coming off a Division II championship last season, the Augustana Vikings softball team enters the 2020 season ranked number one in the nation.

Augustana took 15 of the 16 first-place votes in the preseason poll leading them to the top national ranking. The Vikings bring back a good group of talent from last year's team including pitchers Ashley Mickschl, Olivia Wolters and Amber Elliott. The Vikings finished last season 61-11 overall.

As expected, Augustana also enters the season ranked number one in the NSIC Softball preseason poll. The Vikings went 27-3 in conference play last season.

Augustana opens the 2020 campaign in Houston January 31-February 2. The team will then take trips to Colorado, Florida, and Missouri before starting the NSIC conference season on March 24 at Wayne State. The first home game for the Vikings will be played on April 1 when they host Southwest Minnesota State.

Source: Augustana University