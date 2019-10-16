Augustana basketball is right around the corner and single-game tickets are now available for all upcoming home games.

Both the Vikings men's and women's basketball teams will play its conference home games inside the Sanford Pentagon. There will also be an exhibition game played at the Pentagon this November. Nonconference games and other exhibition contests will be on campus at the Elmen Center.

Single-game tickets will vary in price depending on the venue and whether the day features a single game or doubleheader.

Elmen Center, Single Game: $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth

Elmen Center, Doubleheader: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $7 for youth

Sanford Pentagon (All Doubleheaders) Adults: $22 (lower reserved chairbacks), $17 (upper reserved chairbacks), $12 (bleacher general admission) Youth: $7 (bleacher general admission)



Premium seating is also available at both the Sanford Pentagon and Elmen Center for games throughout the season. For those that want to attend multiple games, season ticket plans are on sale as well.

Tickets for the games at the Sanford Pentagon can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Elmen Center game tickets can be found online through the Augustana website or at the venue on the day of the game.

The Augustana women's basketball team will begin its season on November 4 against Minnesota Morris at the Elmen Center. The men's team will host Cornell College on October 27.