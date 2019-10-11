Augustana Viking Days-What You Need to Know

Augustana University rolls out the blue and gold carpet for its annual homecoming this weekend. Wow, with tons of activities you're going to be busy! Dedications, soccer, football, food, reunions, and fun.

Augustana College (SD) via YouTube

Friday through Sunday, October 11-13 the campus will be packed with alumni reconnecting and taking part in Viking Days.

Dress warm Friday for the women's soccer match against Winona State. It begins at 4:00 PM. And after a warm-up throw on a couple of more layers for the football game at Kirkeby-Over Stadium as the Vikings host St. Cloud State. Kickoff is 1:00 PM.

Did you know that Augustana's Homecoming dates back to 1924? Many great memories have been made and one class that will be celebrating will be the bunch from 1969 for their 50th class reunion. And they’re not the only ones. Classes ending in 9 and 4 will celebrate also celebrate a reunion.