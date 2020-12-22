Augustana, USF Top Ten Preseason Picks

While both Augustana University Vikings men's and women's Track & Field teams have been picked to finish second in the 2020-21 NSIC Preseason Indoor Track & Field Coaches' Polls, two of the Vikings have been chosen as preseason Athletes of the Year.

According to Augustana, Elizabeth Schaefer and Tyl Woelber were picked in the poll. Schmidt earned USTFCCCA All-Central Region honors in the 3,000 and 5,000 meter runs. At the NSIC Indoor Championships last season, she claimed runner-up finishes in both events. Woelber returns as the High Point Performer from last year's NSIC Championships where he totaled 34 points while winning the heptathlon and placing second in the triple and long jumps.

The University of Sioux Falls men and women each land at number seven in the early polls. The Cougars men's team has some high caliber talent returning in senior NSIC Field Athlete to Watch Patrick Hagan and eight-time Academic All-NSIC performer Logan Hansen.

The 2020-21 NSIC indoor track & field season begins in January with the regular season wrapping up February 26-27 at the NSIC Championship in Mankato, Minnesota.