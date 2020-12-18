Augustana, USF Men Ranked #1 and 2 in NSIC Poll

With 16-games to be played over 8 weeks and teams playing the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days, the Augustana University men's basketball team is favored in the 2020-21 NSIC Coaches Preseason Poll. The defending NSIC champs, the University of Sioux Falls was picked second.

The Vikings will return their entire starting lineup from last year's squad ranked #13 by the NABC and begin the season on the road with a pair at MSU Moorhead who is ranked #2 in the NSIC North Division poll.

The University of Sioux Falls returns eight players for the season with NSIC Coach of the Year Chris Johnson back at the helm after going 17-5 last season.

USF plays its first double-header at home against UMary.

Northern State was the unanimous choice in the north.

The 2020-21 season will start with two non-conference games against one NSIC out-of-division opponent. The conference schedule will then consist of 14 games with teams playing each member of its division twice. For this season, the NSIC will only crown a North Division and South Division Champion.

The NSIC / Sanford Health Men’s & Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Championships are set to take place Thursday-Sunday, February 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The top four teams from each division will make up the eight-team field for the 2021 tournament.