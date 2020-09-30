Augustana University Tuition Freeze

Good news for undergraduate students attending Augustana University. You'll be saving almost $1,000, that according to a release by Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

The university announced Wednesday that Augustana’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the tuition freeze at its meeting on Saturday, September 19, recognizing the challenges placed on students and their families due to COVID-19. Concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges students and families incurred since last semester have steered Augustana in finding the resources to make AU an affordable investment.

Augustana states that 100 percent of students receive academic, talent, and/or need-based financial assistance, with more than $33 million awarded in scholarships, grants, loans, and work-study annually.

And, high school seniors interested in financial aid eligibility should submit Augustana’s free Application for Admission and Scholarships. Students can apply for need-based assistance by filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) starting October 1.