Augustana University Students to Perform Concerto-Aria Concert

Their instruments may be different but each student will display the art they have been polishing for years at the 2019 Concerto-Aria Concert event Saturday, May 4, in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion.

After completing an elimination process Anabelle Lecy, Lauren Sandison and Josh Jaton will perform works for the public. The Concerto-Aria Concert will also feature the Augustana Orchestra and Dr. Lisa Grevlos’ Opera Workshop with excerpts of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro.

Cellist Anabelle Lecy will be performing Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 by Max Bruch.

Mezzo-soprano Lauren Sandison will be performing "Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix" from Samson et Dalila by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Pianist Josh Jaton has selected to perform the Piano Concerto in D minor, Op. 23: I. Larghetto calmato by Edward MacDowell.

Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors and are free to students K-12 and to those with a valid Augustana ID.

Source: Augustana University