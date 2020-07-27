So it's time to send your son or daughter off to college. It's a bit of an anxious time for both you and your child. Where to go? What to do? It's a big decision, no doubt about that. You want to have him/her to go to a quality institution. And perhaps most importantly, you want to have him/her to get employment in the field of his/her choice once those college careers are completed.

Well, there's a place right here in Sioux Falls that ranks Number Two in the entire nation for post-graduate employment.

According to the Career Site Zippia, if the most important reason for going to college is finding a great job at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a place you should be looking at. Zippia researched institutions in every state with the highest listed job placement numbers, looking specifically at employment levels 10 years after graduation. You can get all the details here.

In a press release, Augustana's Assistant Vice Provost for Student Success and Engagement Billie Streufert said:

This is a distinctive ranking — perhaps the best in the industry. It is the most credible career outcomes report because it uses uniform methodology over a longer period of time and employer-verified information provided by the federal government.

A recent report published by Augustana University stated 99% of recent graduates seeking employment are employed in their major or chosen field. For more information about Augustana University visit their website here.