Augustana University Making Plans for Classes This Fall

Thanks to the continued threat of the Coronavirus, there's a ton of talk at the moment about schools. Should they remain closed this fall, or should they be allowed to open? The President is even considering the possibility of holding back federal money if public school districts don't bring their students back in the fall.

Regardless, like most things COVID-19 related, it's a mess.

Here in Sioux Falls, one university is already laying the groundwork for classes to resume.

This fall, Augustana University plans to offer classes to its students via an in-person or an online/flex format starting in late August.

Dakota News Now is reporting that classes at Augustana are scheduled to get underway on (August 26) and are set to be finished sometime before the Thanksgiving break.

Once the university does open up, it won't be business as usual. A number of COVID-19 safety protocols will now be in play for those students choosing to attend classes in-person.

What changes can students expect to see when Augi opens the doors this fall?

According to Dakota News Now, they will first be asked to wear a mask. Students will be required to sign a health and safety pledge that states they will wear a mask in all indoor public spaces on campus.

Augustana has a plan in place to spread students out a little more, to help ensure good physical distancing in an effort to help keep students safe. There will also be an overall reduced capacity for in-person classes. Seating for students will be spaced out to practice better social distancing.

Students will notice a change in class times. Augustana plans to modify their class times to allow students extra time to sanitize in between.

The Chair for Augustana's Scenario Planning Task Force, Ben Iverson, told Dakota News Now, “In some cases, there may be plexiglass installed in particular parts of classes. We’ve also really invested in technology. So, again with this flexible virtual component, a lot of microphones and cameras have been installed in classrooms as well.”

You can read more about Augustana University's new 2020 Viking Flex Plan here.

Source: Dakota News Now