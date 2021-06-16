Augustana University in Sioux Falls is Getting DI Hockey

There was big news at Augustana University on Wednesday as rumors were flying about the potential addition of a new athletic program on campus.

Although Augustana is waiting until later this summer or early fall to make an official announcement, the wheels are in motion and others have been sharing news over the last 24 hours.

As Augie missed out on the transition to DI by joining the Summit League, they have clearly been pushing forward with those desires and this move is a perfect fit.

This move will allow Augustana to showcase their great student-athletes, their commitment to DI athletics overall and to help cause comfort to those who were trepidations about the move in general.

Furthermore, as the only DI hockey program in the state of South Dakota, Augie will be able to tap into so many revenue streams that SDSU, USD, and USF are unable to do without a hockey program.

For more information on Augustana Athletics, current programs, future schedules, and more, you can visit their website.