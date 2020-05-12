Augustana University Hires New Defensive Coordinator

Augustana University has a new defensive coordinator and he brings a lot of experience with him to the Vikings.

Augie head football coach Jerry Olzewski announced Tuesday that he had hired Mark Sipple as the new defensive coordinator.

For the prior six seasons, Sipple served as the defensive coordinator for St. Cloud State.

According to GoAugie.com, Coach OJ had a lot of praise for his new DC.

"I am thrilled to welcome Coach Sipple and his family to my staff. Coach brings over 20 years of success as a coordinator along with other valuable experiences that will benefit our staff and program. He is a proven leader and recruiter with strong Midwest coaching ties and a working knowledge of our conference opponents. I believe Coach Sipple is a great fit for our staff and AU. I look forward to watching his relationships develop with our players, staff and campus community."

Coach Sipple got into coaching in 1998 at Wisconsin Luthern and has had stops at North Dakota and Wisconsin - Eau Claire.

At SCSU he really had success with getting after the offense in their backfield ranking ninth in the nation in tackles for loss per game.

The Vikings will look to carry the momentum of Sipple's success at SCSU to Sioux Falls where they look to continue the success themselves from a season ago.

Augie finished the 2019 season 9-2 regular-season record in the NSIC and a trip to the NCAA II Playoffs where they fell to CSU-Pueblo.

For more information on Augustana Football and Augustana Athletics, you can visit their website.