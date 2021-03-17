Augustana University Football 2021 Schedule

Another sign that sports is making a comeback, this week Augustana University announced the 2021 fall football schedule that will give fans five home games at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

In a release by Augustana, the Vikings are optimistic that attendance policies will return to much more normal capacities in the fall season. Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton said. “As always, the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans will drive our decisions regarding ticket availability and any other policies that help ensure the safety of our community."

So are you ready to see your team back on the field? The season home opener will have the Vikings hosting Minot State on Saturday, September 4. This will be the first action for Augustana since competing in the 2019 NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Get our free mobile app

Always a big draw for fans, the Key to the City game against the University of Sioux Falls will be held this year on the Cougars home turf October 2. Augustana still holds that key. The last time these two teams met it was a Viking victory, 52-0 in 2019.

The complete schedule is below:

September 4 vs. Minot State

September 11 at UMary

September 18 vs. MSU Moorhead

September 25 at Bemidji State

October 2 at Sioux Falls

October 9 vs. Upper Iowa

October 16 at Wayne State

October 23 at Minnesota State

October 30 vs. Winona State

November 6 at Minnesota Duluth

November 13 vs. Southwest Minnesota State