Augustana University Football 2021 Schedule
Another sign that sports is making a comeback, this week Augustana University announced the 2021 fall football schedule that will give fans five home games at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.
In a release by Augustana, the Vikings are optimistic that attendance policies will return to much more normal capacities in the fall season. Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton said. “As always, the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans will drive our decisions regarding ticket availability and any other policies that help ensure the safety of our community."
So are you ready to see your team back on the field? The season home opener will have the Vikings hosting Minot State on Saturday, September 4. This will be the first action for Augustana since competing in the 2019 NCAA Division II Playoffs.
Always a big draw for fans, the Key to the City game against the University of Sioux Falls will be held this year on the Cougars home turf October 2. Augustana still holds that key. The last time these two teams met it was a Viking victory, 52-0 in 2019.
The complete schedule is below:
September 4 vs. Minot State
September 11 at UMary
September 18 vs. MSU Moorhead
September 25 at Bemidji State
October 2 at Sioux Falls
October 9 vs. Upper Iowa
October 16 at Wayne State
October 23 at Minnesota State
October 30 vs. Winona State
November 6 at Minnesota Duluth
November 13 vs. Southwest Minnesota State