Augustana University Cancels 2020 Cross Country Twilight Event

The Augustana Twilight, an annual cross country extravaganza held under lights at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, has been canceled for 2020. The event will return on Sept. 3, 2021. The decision was not made lightly after discussions with the City of Sioux Falls, healthcare providers, and Augustana administration.

"What makes the Twilight so unique is the atmosphere, and we don't want to lose that," Augustana head coach Tracy Hellman said. "After discussions with our local health care providers and countless others, it doesn't seem possible to put on the event and have it have the same energy and format, and do it safely with the number of spectators, athletes, and fans."

Annually, more than 5,000 participants, coaches, and fans converge at Yankton Trails Park for the races under the lights with teams from the NCAA Division I ranks to high school junior varsity races. The 2019 version saw a record number of teams compete at the event.

The 10th iteration of the race will take place on September 3, 2021, at Yankton Trails Park and once again be held under the lights with an atmosphere that has made the Augustana Twilight a must-attend event to kick off the fall sports season. As plans are set into place, information regarding the 2021 event can be found at www.GoAugie.com/Twilight.