Augustana Soccer Coach Brandon Barkus Picks Up 150th Career Win

Augustana head soccer coach Brandon Barkus has built a great program and been able to pick up a lot of wins over his career at the University.

On Sunday, Coach Barkus picked up his 150th career win at Augustana in his 14th season running the Vikings program.

Augustana defeated MSU Moorhead 3-0 on Senior Day.

Over his tenure at Augustana, Barkus has built the program from the ground up and proven not only to be a great leader but a winner along the way.

He owns a .549 winning percentage as Vikings head coach.

The Vikings will go on the road next weekend when they face Minnesota Crookston (0-10-0) on Friday at 3 PM and Bemidji State (8-4-1) on Sunday at 1 PM.