Augustana Names Emily Punt to Director of Athletics Annual Giving

Augustana University has announced the hiring of Emily Punt as the new Director of Athletics Annual Giving.

With the announcement last year that Augie is pursuing Division I opportunities, the financial commitment that takes is obviously a new challenge in addition to the other obstacles that comes with a potential move.

Hiring Punt, who has extensive experience in the areas of marketing and sales will help them continue to accomplish those financial goals.

She comes over from First Dakota Bank where she led their marketing efforts since 2016 and prior to that she worked for the Denny Sanford Premier Center as the Premium Seat Manager.

Emily graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and a minor in Sports Business. During her time on campus, Punt interned for the UND Marketing Department and was the President of the UND Sport Business Student Association.