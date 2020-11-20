Augustana Marching Band Comeback, Pictorial History

The Augustana Marching Band could be making a comeback, according to a release by the University today. If you weren't aware like me, the marching band made their first appearance in 1936. Anyone still around to remember that?

They were called the Marching Vikings and would parade through downtown Sioux Falls and lead dozens of other area marching bands.

A couple of interesting observations when you page through the photo gallery below are how the band uniforms have changed over the years. And, you'll find yourself saying, "Oh, that's what Phillips Avenue looked like back then."

Do you think we'll see those horns again?

This will be a collaborative effort as the university's three directors, School of Music Assistant Director of Bands and Director of Athletic Bands Dr. Larry Petersen, Director of Bands Dr. Christopher Unger, and Percussion Instructor Daniel Sailer are working hard to make this happen.