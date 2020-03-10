Augustana Golf Coach Kirby Calls it a Career, Retiring

There are several class acts in college athletics. And then there is Peggy Kirby. Athlete, coach, mentor, and leader.

Kirby, after 17 years as Augustana head women's golf coach will retire at the end of the 2019-20 season with one of the best resumes in college sports. Ten NSIC Championships, six region championships and seven top-10 finishes in the NCAA.

Under Kirby's direction, the Vikings have accumulated 46 all-conference accolades between the NSIC and NCC along with six NSIC Players of the Year and four Central Region Championship medalists.

In her words, "I am grateful beyond words for the opportunity to have this job for the last 17 years," Kirby said. "It has been an honor to be associated with a quality higher education institution that has its priorities in the right place; academic excellence for its students. In that respect, the students I have had the honor to coach have consistently performed at an exceptional level, even by Augustana's high standards."

Augustana assistant coach Coralee Jorgensen will assume interim head coach duties for the 2020-21 season.

Source: Augustana University

