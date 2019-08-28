Augustana Football Fan Experience

In celebration of the 10th Anniversary of Kirkeby-Over Stadium Augustana University is ramping up the fan experience.

College football fans will be part of a spectacular day leading up to and including game day with the Vikings. It begins with $10 general admission tickets to the home opener Saturday, September 7 against Upper Iowa.

Parking your vehicle for only $5.

Have you ever been to Augieville? For the ultimate tailgater on game days Augustana will have music, inflatables & lawn games and food for A-Club members. Augieville is located north and west of Kirkeby-Over Stadium on the practice football field.

And for the season opener the first 1,000 fans will receive a free rally towel.

Check out the entire home game schedule of events for Augustana Viking football.

SKOL!

