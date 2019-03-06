Augustana Basketball Moving to the Sanford Pentagon

The Augustana Men's and Women's Basketball teams will have a new home next year as they will be playing their games at the Sanford Pentagon.

Augustana made the announcement on Wednesday.

They will play their conference games at the Sanford Pentagon and non-conference games at the Elmen Center on campus.

This move marks a great decision by the University and their Athletic Department to move from the Sioux Falls Arena to the Pentagon for multiple reasons.

Not only do they get to play in one of the regions premier facilities, but they will also have more of an intimate atmosphere with the capacity a little over 3,000 and will include all kinds of great amenities.

I'm sure there will be some haters from other NSIC institutions who frown on the fact that Augie will be playing their home games at the site of the NSIC Tournament, but I have some simple advice for them... KICK ROCKS!

Those other institutions could easily call up Denny Sanford as well and request he build a state of the art facility in their backyard too.

It's not Augustana's fault that they live in the city that hosts the NSIC Tournament nor the fact that the Sanford Pentagon provides the other NSIC institutions the best facility they get to play in all year for their tournament games.

All in all, this is a home run for the Vikings and I'm guessing that even opposing teams will truly be excited about getting to play more games inside the friendly confines of the Sanford Pentagon.