The Augustana Vikings have announced their new adjusted basketball schedules that now includes games at the Sanford Pentagon on eight straight weekends.

There is a slight catch, however. Previously, the NSIC announced that basketball events would be held as doubleheaders with teams playing against each other on consecutive days. Now, the NSIC has decided to keep the idea of playing one opponent per weekend but has removed the doubleheaders.

Augustana will now play eight consecutive weekends at the Sanford Pentagon. When the men are playing at home, the women will be on the road and vice versa.

Here are the updated schedules for both the Augustana men's and women's basketball teams.

Complete Women's Schedule

Jan. 3 MSU Moorhead 4 p.m.

Jan. 4 MSU Moorhead 4 p.m.

Jan. 8 Minnesota State* 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 Minnesota State* 3 p.m.

Jan. 15 at Concordia-St. Paul*

Jan. 16 at Concordia-St. Paul*

Jan. 22 at Winona State*

Jan. 23 at Winona State*

Jan. 29 Upper Iowa* 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 Upper Iowa* 3 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Southwest Minnesota St.*

Feb. 6 at Southwest Minnesota St.*

Feb. 12 Sioux Falls* 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 Sioux Falls* 3 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Wayne State*

Feb. 20 at Wayne State* Complete Men's Schedule

Jan. 2 at MSU Moorhead 1 p.m.

Jan. 3 at MSU Moorhead 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 at Minnesota State*

Jan. 9 at Minnesota State*

Jan. 15 Concordia-St. Paul* 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 Concordia-St. Paul* 3 p.m.

Jan. 22 Winona State* 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 Winona State* 3 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Upper Iowa*

Jan. 30 at Upper Iowa*

Feb. 5 Southwest Minnesota St.* 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 Southwest Minnesota St.* 3 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Sioux Falls*

Feb. 13 at Sioux Falls*

Feb. 19 Wayne State* 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 Wayne State* 3 p.m.

Augustana has also announced that they will not be allowing spectators at its events for the time being.

"With the current COVID-19 environment in the Sioux Falls area and the state, Augustana Athletics has made the difficult decision to not distribute season tickets for men's and women's basketball and football this year. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the continued uncertainty and likely schedule disruptions during the upcoming seasons have led us to this decision." - Josh Morton, Augustana Athletic Director

Morton says that Augustana will continue to monitor and reevaluate the COVID-19 situation around the Sioux Falls area. They are open to allowing fans to attend their events when it becomes safe enough to do so. All games will be available to watch online at GoAugie.com

More information regarding the attendance policy can be found here.