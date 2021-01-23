Augustana Baseball Team #1 in Coaches Poll

The Augustana Viking baseball team was tabbed to finish first in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. University of Sioux Falls picked 13th. This is the second season the Vikings have been chosen as number one

With ten new players on the team Augustana Head Coach Tim Huber's team will be led by 10 seniors and nine juniors. According to the NSIC Max Steffens was named the NSIC Preseason Pitcher of the Year and junior Jordan Barth being named the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year.

University of Sioux Falls returns nine of its top 10 batters and seven of its top eight pitchers including NSIC Pitcher to Watch Alex Krout.

Dan Genzler reports that the Cougars are scheduled to open the NSIC season at home March 20 with a doubleheader against Minot State. The two teams will also played Sunday at noon.

Looking ahead to the 2021 NSIC Baseball Tournament USF and Augustana will co-host the tourney which will consist of the top eight teams in the final NSIC Standings. The eight-team double elimination tournament is scheduled May 12-15 in Sioux Falls.

