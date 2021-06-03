Augustana Baseball Players Make All-Region Teams

With a season-ending record of 36-13, the Augustana Baseball team flourished into the NCAA Central Regional Tournament this season with outstanding performances from many individual players. Four of whom have been acknowledged by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Junior catcher Will Olson and sophomore outfielder Carter Howell were both named to the ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region First Team while sophomore righty Ryan Jares and senior lefty Koby Bishop were named to the ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region Second Team.

Season-ending stats below provided by Augustana Athletics:

Will Olson - The Viking backstop has also earned First-Team All-NSIC, NCBWA All-Central Region First Team, D2CCA All-Central Region First-Team, and NCBWA All-America Third-Team honors in 2021. At the plate, Olson hit .342 with 36 runs scored, 53 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, 15 homers, 48 RBIs, a .729 SLG% and .444 OBP%. Behind the dish, Olson held a .995 FLD% and gunned down 10 would-be base stealers.

Carter Howell - Augustana’s left fielder has also taken home First-Team All-NSIC, NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team, D2CCA All-Central Region Second-Team, NSIC Player of the Week (April 20, 2021), and NSIC All-Tournament Team honors during the 2021 season. Howell led the Vikings in hitting with a .423 batting average, 58 runs scored, 83 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 46 RBIs, a .679 SLG%, .498 OBP%, and 28 stolen bases in 30 attempts. Even more impressive? Howell put those power numbers up from the leadoff spot all season.

Ryan Jares - The sophomore right-hander also earned First-Team All-NSIC, NCBWA All-Central Region Second Team, D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team, and NSIC Player of the Week (May 4, 2021) honors during the 2021 season. On the mound, Jares appeared in 14 games (11 of which were starts) and had a 2.25 ERA, 6-2 record, one save and 96 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched. Opponents were only able to hit .198 against Jares.

Koby Bishop - The pitching staff’s lefty strikeout weapon, Bishop also earned Second-Team All-NSIC honors during his 2021 campaign. Appearing in 12 games (six of which were starts), Bishop finished 2021 with a 2.65 ERA, 7-1 record, one save and 75 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched. Opposing hitters didn’t fare well against the lefty, hitting just .209 overall.

The Vikings season was halted by Henderson State in the NCAA Super Regional losing 8-7.