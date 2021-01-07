Augustana and USF Women’s Games Moved

Week number two basketball games for the Augustana women and Sioux Falls women have been pushed back this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.

After the season opener was canceled against U-Mary, the University of Sioux Falls women's basketball team will bow open their season this weekend but again delayed. Games against Upper Iowa scheduled for this Friday and Saturday have been moved to Saturday and Sunday in Fayette, Iowa. The games have been subject to CoVID-19 testing protocols.

Also, Augustana University has announced that the women's basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday will now be played Saturday and Sunday inside the Sanford Pentagon. Attendance will be limited to a capacity of approximately 20% for this weekend's games.

For the men, USF will once again be playing at the Stewart Center. Friday 6:00 PM and Saturday 4:00 PM against Upper Iowa. And the Vikings are locked in at Minnesota State Friday and Saturday.