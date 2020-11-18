Augustana and USF Ready for NSIC Basketball Schedule

Eight months ago all of college sports was dealt a blow to the gut. Their seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus. And all fall sports were scratched off the calendars. But now it's time to play. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has approved men’s and women’s basketball schedules to begin play on January 2.

Resuming sports for these schools is not without restrictions. According to the NSIC, to mitigate COVID-19 exposure, schools will only compete against one opponent each week of the season. Over an eight-week period, both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls will be playing 16 games. Each will be men’s and women’s double-headers on back to back days.

The Augustana Vikings were ranked 17th in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches Top-25 poll while USF comes in at number 23.

The Vikings tip off the season on Saturday, January 2 at MSU Moorhead. Their home opener will be the week following against Minnesota State.

The Coo will also open their season on January 2 and host U-Mary.