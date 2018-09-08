Augustana and University of Sioux Falls Suffer Tough Losses

The University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University pride themselves on their differences, yet on Saturday the both unfortunately had something in common.

Both USF and Augie suffered very tough losses on the football field.

The University of Sioux Falls fell to Winona State 16-15 with a missed field goal late being the difference.

Augustana fell to Minnesota State 38-36 with a two point conversion falling short with no time left of the clock to secure the win for MSU.

Both teams will have to rebound quick as they both play next Saturday in more NSIC action.

USF will host Southwest Minnesota State at home on Saturday at 6pm.

Augie will travel to Wayne State on Saturday and will kick off at 6pm.

