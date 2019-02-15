Augustana and University of Sioux Falls Baseball Season Begins

Where do South Dakotan's go to play baseball in February? Duh! Anywhere the temp is above freezing and the landscape is not covered in snow.

For the Augustana Vikings baseball team that means heading south as the 2019 college baseball season begins. Augie was to begin the season on Saturday, February 16 in Saint Charles, Missouri but that game has been cancelled. They will wait to open the season Sunday, February 17 with a double-header in Arkadelphia, Arkansas against Lindenwood.

And for the University of Sioux Falls the Cougars will open the season today (Friday) in Denver, Colorado against Metro State.

The defending national champion Augustana Vikings was ranked number one in the Preseason Division II NCBWA Coaches Poll. The Vikings hauled in 12 first-place votes to earn the top spot in the rankings. Augustana will bring back several key position players this spring, including First-Team All-NSIC infielder Sam Baier.

USF returns five position starters and three pitchers who made starts a year ago and has been picked to finish 11th in in the Northern Sun Conference.