Augie Sweeps USF on the Basketball Court Friday Night

Augustana University returned the favor from earlier in the season as they swept the University of Sioux Falls on the basketball court Friday night.

In the first matchup of the season, USF saw their men's and women's teams win on Augustana's home court.

On Friday night, Augustana did the same thing to USF on their home court.

The Augie women took home the first win of the night with a 79-56 win over the No. 16 ranked Cougars.

After a fourteen point first quarter lead, Augie never looked back the rest of the way.

The Augie men followed that win up with a win of their own, defeating the Cougars 61-58.

It was a back and forth game from the start and both teams showed complete effort from start to finish.

Some clutch stops late for Auige accompanied by some big rebounds helped propel the Vikings to the three point win.

Hopefully we can get a rematch on both the men's and women's side next week at the NSIC Tournament which will be played in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon.

Augustana will end their regular season tomorrow night on the road against SMSU, while USF will conclude with Senior Night tomorrow at the Stewart Center against Wayne State.