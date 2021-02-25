Augie Basketball Coach Named Coach of the Year

It was a remarkable regular season for the Augustana women's basketball team and now their head coach is receiving some much deserved accolades.

Augustana University head women's basketball coach Dave Krauth has been named NSIC South Division Coach of the Year.

Krauth had a big year as he reached his 1,000th career win between high school and college and helped lead Augie to their third South Division title during his tenure at Augustana.

Augustana won their opening round game in the NSIC Tournament on Friday defeating MSU Morehead 77-63 and were led by Vishe' Rabb who scored 20 points.

They will now play in the NSIC Semi Finals against the winner of the St. Cloud State/Minnesota State game on Friday.

The semi-final game will take place on Saturday at 1 PM at the Sanford Pentagon, with the NSIC title game taking place on Sunday.

The NSIC Tournament is not allowing fans, but all game can be watched on Midco Sports Network.

For more information on the NSIC Coach of the Year, the Augustana women's basketball team and Augie sports, you can visit their website.