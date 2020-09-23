Attempted Shooting In Southwest Sioux Falls

There is an old saying that goes, "Nothing good happens after midnight."

Case in point; Sioux Falls police are investigating an attempted shooting that happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Dakota News Now reports the Sioux Falls police received calls of shots fired near the Walmart on South Louise Avenue.

Witnesses told responding officers that a suspect was chasing a person and firing shots at them with a handgun. A 'flurry of gunshots' rang out, according to witnesses. It's not known how many shots were fired. Police say everyone got into different cars and drove away.

Police found shell casings in the area. There have been no reports of injuries.

Police are looking for a vehicle light or gray-colored car and a black car. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 605-367-7007 or online.