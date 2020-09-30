Astros Rally, Take Game-1 with Twins Defeat

The grimacing expression on Minnesota starting pitcher Kenta Maeda's face on every pitch is a site to see. Making his first playoff start in four years, Maeda had an outstanding game in Tuesday's Wild Card game-1 and the Twins held a 1-0 lead going into the 7th inning.

With Max Kepler on first base, Nelson Cruz sends a fly ball to deep right field bouncing off the bottom of the wall and Kepler hops on his horse, rounds third, and slides in safe to score Minnesota’s only run of the game.

George Springer would send a single up the middle to tie the game. Then the wheels fall off for the Twins with a throwing error by Jorge Polanco to second base. Bases are loaded in the 9th inning with Jose Altuve at the plate. Reliever Sergio Romo walks in a run for a Houston 2-1 lead.

And there's more!

Still with the bases loaded Michael Brantley singles to center field scoring two more and seals the win.

Can the Twins snap the longest postseason losing streak? We will find out today as Minnesota sends Jose Berrios to the mound. The first pitch is 12:08 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.