Asian food Production Facility Coming to Sioux Falls

The U.S. construction industry is in love with Sioux Falls, SD as we are about to see another addition to Foundation Park on the northwest part of the city.

It was announced today that CJ Foods USA Incorporated plans to build a new 700,000-square-foot Asian food production facility that will employ more than 600 new full-time jobs. According to a release, the plant will include automated state-of-the-art food production lines, a warehouse, and distribution center, shipping and receiving docks, and office space.

In the future that frozen dinner you make for the family may have been produced right here in Sioux Falls and delivered from a familiar residential vehicle in your neighborhood. All products made at the new facility will be sold and distributed by CJ Foods and the Schwan’s Company. Those products include a broad range of Asian-style meals, sides, snacks, and appetizers.

CJ Foods currently has plants in California, Ohio, New York, and New Jersey and the Schwan’s Company is operating two in Texas.

The release indicates construction timelines should be revealed this spring.