AseraCare Hospice 12th Annual ‘Butterfly to Remember’ Event

"Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." Whether you subscribe to Lord Tennyson's philosophy or not, I think we can all agree that remembering loved ones we've lost will always be a sweet, yet painful experience. But remember them we do.

AseraCare Hospice (a provider of hospice and palliative care) has been hosting a beautiful event for this very purpose for years now. The 12th Annual "Butterfly to Remember" event will be Tuesday, June 4, at 5:30, in the Sertoma Park Shelter ( off of 49th & Western on Oxbow, rain or shine ).

It is a butterfly release which honors and memorializes loved ones who have passed on. Family and friends have the opportunity to reserve a butterfly or butterflies ( $5 per butterfly) for the release by registering with AseraCare by Monday, May 20.

Registration forms are available at AseraCare Hospice, Miller Funeral Home, Kore Cares, Primrose, Touchmark, The Inn on Westport, Comfort Keepers and Right at Home. Only cash or checks are accepted and may be made out to AseraCare Hospice , Sioux Falls.

For more information, call 605-361-0700 or follow AseraCare Hospice-Sioux Falls on Facebook .