Artisans for Animals is Saturday. What’s it All About?

I have a very soft spot for the Sioux Falls Humane Society, and I know I'm not alone. It was from there that I adopted what was very likely the world's best cat. (Yup, that's her up there). She was a gorgeous, long-haired, tortoiseshell cat with silky fur softer than a rabbit's.

I named her Ceci Pea and throughout her long life, she was more dog, than cat. She never was aloof, or dismissive, or judgy, like some felines are. She loved to be held, loved to play fetch (seriously!), and when you were upset, she'd come to you and try to make it better. Ceci was 18 when she died and I still miss her every day.

They do amazing work at the Sioux Falls Humane Society (SFHS) trying to find abandoned and neglected animals forever homes and that work takes community support.

The 3rd Annual Artisans for Animals is a way for us to help ensure all of the animals being cared for at SFHS are well-fed, healthy, and loved. Artisans for Animals is coming up this Saturday, August 8, from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Lewis store at 37th & Minnesota Avenue.

Admission is a free-will donation, so please be generous. Buffalo Gals, a new food truck in Sioux Falls will be there with all kinds of tasty goodies. You'll be able to shop from a wide variety of arts and crafts items, plus vendors presenting jewelry and clothing, food items, pet products, and more.

So, free up a little time this Saturday to do some shopping for you, and to show kindness to animals waiting to be adopted from the Sioux Falls Humane Society.