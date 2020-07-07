Arrest Warrants Issued for Sioux Falls Riddle’s Jewelry Robbery

What's that old expression from the '60s and '70s, don't do the crime, if you can't do the time?

That saying continues to hold true as Sioux Falls police identify more and more rioting suspects after watching surveillance video from area businesses affected by the vandalism and theft that spawned out of the Sunday (May 31) protests in the city.

The video evidence has already led to multiple arrests in connection with the riot.

Two additional arrest warrants were issued on Monday (July 6) for the robbery of Riddle's Jewelry at The Empire Mall that night.

Police told Dakota News Now, they are currently searching for 20-year-old Dantrez Decarlos Isaac, of Sioux Falls, and 18-year-old Denarius A. Lofton, from Markham, Illinois.

Both men are believed to have broken into the 41st Street jewelry store in Sioux Falls on the evening of the rioting.

The warrants issued come with charges of third-degree burglary, grand theft, and injury to personal property.

Authorities expect to issue further arrest warrants in the future as they watch additional surveillance footage and are able to identify even more suspects.

Source: Dakota News Now