Arrest Made in Connection to Sunday Riot in Sioux Falls

After a perfectly peaceful march and protest in Sioux Falls on Sunday, chaos broke out when the crowd eventually gathered at the Empire Mall. Windows were broken, rocks were hurled at police, and property was stolen. Now the law is starting to catch up to those who went wild.

Sioux Falls Police announced they have made the first arrest of anyone who was associated with the rioting that took place. 19 year-old Alex John Kafka of Sioux Falls was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident.

Kafka, who is currently on parole, was charged with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Riot, and Refusal to Disperse from Unlawful Assembly.

Police say Kafka was identified as one of many people who were throwing rocks at officers.