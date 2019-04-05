If you lost power on Thursday morning around 10:00, you were in good company.

Xcel Energy tells KSFY TV that roughly 4000 residents in the central part of Sioux Falls lost power on Thursday, (April 4) around 10:00 AM.

According to KSFY, the power came back on for all but a handful of people Thursday just before noon. At that time, an Xcel Energy map showed around 25 Sioux Falls customers were still without power in the affected area.

Xcel Energy had the power restored for everyone by 1:15 PM that afternoon.

Power outages can often be attributed to, severe weather, damage caused to electric transmission lines, or repairs, maintenance, and upgrades on power lines and equipment.

There was no official word on the cause of Thursday's outage in Sioux Falls.

Source: KSFY TV