Arnolds Park Closing Due to Heat Concerns

Intense heat is coming to the plains states Tuesday and Wednesday making it hard to find amusement outdoors in any way. One amusement park in Iowa is shutting down because of it.

Arnolds Park in Iowa announced that they will shut down on Wednesday because of the crazy heat. In a Facebook post they announced:

"For the safety of our guests and staff we will be shortening our hours tomorrow Tuesday, July, 27th to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be closed Wednesday, July, 28th due to the excessive heat index. The Queen II will run at 1 pm on the 27th and will not be running on the 28th. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

If you have ever struggled with heat exhaustion, which I did as a kid, there are things you can do to avoid it, aside from the obvious way of not going outside and staying in air-conditioned buildings.

According to Ready.gov, there are a number of things you should do if you are out in the heat. Drink lots of fluids to keep yourself hydrated. Not just water, but getting something with electrolytes like Propel or Gatorade Zero are really helpful in addition to lots of water.

Wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing to help stay cool. Avoid intense work or high-level activities outside. Never leave people or pets inside cars. Also, take a cool bath or shower.

Things around the house you can do to help can be expensive if you don't have electricity, or the electricity goes out as it sometimes does during extreme heat. Covering your windows up or abstain from cooking with your oven or stove is also a big help. Wednesday night I plan to make all of our dinners on the grill which will be in the shade by the time we need to make supper.