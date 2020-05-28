Arnolds Park Amusement Park Sets New Opening Date

According to a press release, Arnolds Park Amusement Park near Smiths Bay has announced this morning that it will open on Wednesday, June 3rd of this year. The Park originally was scheduled to open back in May but delayed opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Park will be open with shortened hours Wednesday, June 3rd - June 5th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and will resume regular hours beginning Saturday, June 6th.

Google Maps/ Google Street View

Arnolds Park Amusement Park is using guidelines to meet state mandates and CDC recommendations to help deal with COVID-19. Some of the new guidelines at the park will include: Stickers in queue lines to encourage social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices, paying special attention to “high-touch” surfaces, hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the park, all staff members will wear face masks, the number of guests in the park at one time will be limited based on state guidelines, and staff will have their temperature checked both at the beginning and end of their shifts Social distancing will be put in place on some rides by not using all of the seats on the ride.

The Park is requesting guests to help out. The Arnolds Park staff is encouraging guests to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer regularly, consider wearing masks, and use cashless transactions when making purchases.

“We are excited to be able to open the park for the 2020 season”, said Marketing Director Paul Plumb, “We have been training staff for a couple of weeks now and they are anxious to see guests and to have the opportunity to serve them..."