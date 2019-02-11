Armed Robbery on East Rice Street in Sioux Falls

An armed robbery was reported around midnight Sunday night in eastern Sioux Falls.

Police responded to a robbery call in the 1800 block of East Rice Street after a suspect came into the business brandishing a handgun.

Sioux Falls Police Department Sergeant James Buteyn said the suspect is a white male "approximately 5’7” with a medium build wearing a dark Carhartt style coat and a mask.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and there was no indication if any items or cash were stolen.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police welcome any tips regarding this and other crimes. You can contact The Sioux Falls Police Department directly online or by calling 367-7212 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire online or by calling 367-7007.