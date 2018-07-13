Armadillo Terrorizing Towns in Iowa!

Do you remember about two years ago when a moose was spotted on the loose here in South Dakota? Well, now it seems that an unlikely animal has made its way up north to the Hawkeye State. An Iowa man recently caught video footage of an armadillo running through a grassy area near the airport in Iowa City.

The man was taking a late-night walk when he spotted the animal and began filming around 1:45 AM on Sunday (July 8). According to UPI.com , Todd Gosselink, a wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said at the time that officials had yet to encounter a live armadillo in the state.

There are approximately 20 different types of armadillos in the world. They are most commonly found in warm, desert areas in the Southwestern United States and Latin America so finding one way up here in the Midwest is rare.

Source: UPI.com

See Also :