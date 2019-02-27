Arizona Woman Sentenced in South Dakota for Identity Theft

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — An Arizona woman has been sentenced in South Dakota on a federal identity theft conviction.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Lauren Montgomery, of Phoenix, used names, birth dates and Social Security numbers of other people to file bogus federal income tax returns and obtain fraudulent refunds.

Montgomery recently was sentenced to three years and five months in prison and $105,605 in restitution.

